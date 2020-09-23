THE POND Trumpets the Pink Elephants Charity

The play opens at the Flight Path Theatre on 30 September and runs for two weeks to 10 October.

A new Australian play, the Pond, will be looking to raise money with a charity performance of the play on Saturday 3 October at 5.00pm at the Flight Path Theatre, Addison Road, Marrickville.

Half of all takings from this show will go to The Pink Elephants Support Network who provide support and help to women who have experienced a miscarriage.

In addition, a radio version of the play will be available for those who purchase In Spirt tickets for $10, with the proceeds donated to The Pink Elephants.

This coincides with October being Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month.

Pink Elephants Support Network CEO Samantha Payne said The Pond helped open the conversation about miscarriage.

"It's not always easy to speak up, but we're never going to smash the stigma of miscarriage to help those affected, if we don't start talking about it," Ms Payne said.

"One in three women will experience a miscarriage - that's 282 Australian women every single day. We need to work better as a society to support those couples, and the first step is by shining a light on the topic so it's no longer taboo."

"Theatre is about community, and we're really happy to welcome the Pink Elephants on board," said Con Nats, the play's writer and producer.

"I know my life was touched by miscarriage, and the kind which went undiagnosed, so I was keen to get a charity on board and give something back to this community. I was so moved by the raw emotions women go through after a miscarriage, it really affected the writing of the play.

"I was drawn to this charity by their practical help programs and they highlight the words people say, which don't help. Those words helped me realise there's the problem: People like me who didn't understand the issue."

The Pond is a play about a couple looking to build a traditional life: commitment, house and babies.

What the couple find are the challenges of battling memories, miscarriages and misgivings in this erotic drama, with touches of comedy.

This production stars Oliver Burton, a NIDA graduate who has worked and acted with Sport for Jove, and the talented Rosemary Ghazi, who have developed a lovely (socially-distanced) chemistry. It is directed by the experienced Deborah Mulhall, whose production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore broke box office records at the New Theatre.

"I liked it because it's the poignant tragedy of an ordinary relationship," said director Deborah Mulhall. "I've often said that men have a problem with communicating and being honest about what's troubling them."

The play opens at the Flight Path Theatre on 30 September and runs for two weeks to 10 October.

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You