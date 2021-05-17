Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GOOD GIRLS' GUIDE TO ROCK Will Be Performed at the Cabaret Fringe Festival

The show is the brainchild of Verity Colyer, a classically trained soprano who has had a long and abiding love for some good and dirty rock.

May. 17, 2021  

The Good Girls' Guide to Rock are busting stereotypes and celebrating some of the greatest rock musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries. Verity Colyer's Good Girls' Guide to Rock is crashing into the Cabaret Fringe Festival this June at the Jade.

Screaming like the Stones, crying like Cash and howling like Hutchence, Verity Colyer, Megan Doherty and Shelley Edwards, accompanied by Cameron Oosterbaan, are rocking out like you've never heard before.

The brainchild of Verity Colyer, a classically trained soprano who has had a long and abiding love for some good and dirty rock, The Good Girls' Guide to Rock was born of her need to show the musical complexity and emotional depth of some often-dismissed "mainstream" music - and to prove that a love of Chisel doesn't preclude her from also loving Chopin!

Along with classical fangirls Megan Doherty and Shelley Edwards, these "Good Girls" are throwing aside their choral training and to peek out from their recital boxes to show that being a classical musician, and a female one at that, says nothing about their ability to rock.
Come together and enjoy a musical love-fest that transcends music era and expectations.

Tickets at: https://cabaretfringefestival.com


