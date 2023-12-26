THE FISH CREEK CARNIVAL Returns With A Summer Celebration For All The Family

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

Gippsland will experience the thrill of the circus and the excitement of cabaret at the Fish Creek Carnival kicking off on New Year's Eve.

Gippsland will experience the thrill of the circus and the excitement of cabaret at the Fish Creek Carnival kicking off on New Year's Eve. The annual summer celebration is perfect for families and friends to come together and enjoy a week of fun and entertainment. The carnival is an annual summer festival that celebrates circus, cabaret, and community in South Gippsland with a mission to bring people together and create a memorable, entertaining experience for everyone. 

Kicking off the fun on New Year's Eve the carnival takes inspiration from the thriving visual arts scene in South Gippsland. Punters are invited to head to the Fish Creek Hotel where MC Tash York will guide the revelry into 2024. Performers include Hannie Helsden, Richard Sullivan, Tash York, Bede Nash, Lily Akers, and Seth Scheuner presenting unforgettable experiences to ring in the new year. 

 

The party will be transported to a world of whacky, weird, and wild entertainment with aerials, juggling, handstands, acrobatics, and dexterity coupled with comedy. Ticket holders will enjoy canapes and bubbles on arrival with more bubbles at midnight plus there will be chances to win on the spinning wheel. Circus legends Nicci Wilks and her Teensy Top will return for the party with the guest DJ to be announced soon.

 

The fun will continue on the 3rd and 4th of January 2024 with “Are We There Yet?!?” a specially curated performance for all the family and comedy legend Tom Ballard live. With Hannie Helsden, Richard Sullivan, Tash York, Bede Nash and Lily Akers bringing 2 shows a day of circus performance, this is bound to be a big hit with the kids and those young at heart. Plus, circus workshops will add to the fun family vibe. Featuring acrobatics, hula hoops, aerials, juggling and more. “Are We There Yet” is not just entertainment; it's an invitation to unplug, unwind, and rediscover life before screens promising to be an unforgettable, technology-free escape. 

 

Comedian Tom Ballard will bring the laughs nightly. Nominated for Most Outstanding Show, MICF23 and as seen on Amazon Prime's Deadloch, Tom is a firm comedy favorite. He'll be bringing the laughs to Fish Creek and promises to be very, very funny. This is an event for locals, those who head to the Gippsland region for their holidays and tourists alike. 

 

Tickets available from www.fishcreekcarnival.com




