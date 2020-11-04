TESTAMENT, A Cross Generational Concept Album, To Be Performed Live

The original concept album will be performed live at the iconic Orpheum Theatre, Cremorne.

Every community has generations of unheard stories. A group of talented young artists between the ages of 13 and 19 interviewed important elders in their lives and then transformed a plethora of fading yet beautiful memories into an original concept album to be performed live at the iconic Orpheum Theatre, Cremorne.

Created by Nate Gilkes (Robot Song, Hipbone Sticking Out) and arranged by Glenn Moorhouse (American Idiot), this will be a heartfelt and powerful theatrical experience, which transcends time or age and celebrates a community through music and song.

Marian St Theatre for Young People is a unique, local Not-For-Profit organisation which enriches the lives of young people by connecting them to the transformative power of live performance. They have been inspiring children and young people's imaginations for over 50 years.

WHERE: Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, 380 Military Road, Cremorne

WHEN: Saturday 14 November 7.30pm

TICKETS: $49

BOOKINGS: www.mstyp.org.au

Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You