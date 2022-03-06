STARC Productions to Stage CONSTELLATIONS

STARC Productions returns to the Bakehouse Theatre this March with award-winning playwright Nick Payne's captivating, playful and touching two-hander, CONSTELLATIONS. Premiering at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2012, CONSTELLATIONS is a much celebrated romantic dramedy about life, love and death that is as clever as it is sweet-hearted. The play follows Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a physicist, through their romantic relationship as they navigate the very human challenges that face us all, not least of which include the nature of time and ultimately, our mortality.

In this spellbinding piece where life, love and science collide, the significant moments of a couple's life together are played out in different directions across infinite parallel paths, making us reflect on the precious moments we live and the life altering

choices we make.

Nick Payne's script presents a series of vignettes centering on the two characters across various parallel universes - the same setting and conversation, but different outcomes each time. Every choice, sways a path. Every mood influences a response. Every action either brings the protagonists together or rips them apart. With impressive ingenuity, Payne has us seesawing between sweet and sour, comic and tragic as he guides us through this unconventional presentation of a love story set in 'the quantum multiverse' and has us asking ourselves the question, what if there are infinite versions of you and I? And what if there are multiple universes that pull our lives in a myriad of different directions?

Don't miss STARC's last production at the Bakehouse Theatre. The show runs for eight performances only from March 30th through April 9th at 8pm at The Bakehouse Theatre, 255 Angas, St. Adelaide. Tickets are available at http://www.bakehousetheatre.com.