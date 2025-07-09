SALA 2025 Program Unveiled

The festival runs 1–31 August.
This August, artists across South Australia will share their creativity as the 28th South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival unveils its 2025 program. From city streets to country towns, SALA invites everyone to join this statewide celebration of visual art, where neighbours, families, and friends can discover a diverse array of exhibitions within their own communities.
The 2025 program is now available online, with printed copies available from Saturday 19 July at Foodland supermarkets, SALA venues, civic centres, and visitor information centres across the state. Running from 1–31 August, the festival will feature more than 700 exhibitions and events, with over 10,500 artists in a celebration of creativity spanning every corner of South Australia.
SALA continues its proud tradition of being Australia's largest open-access visual arts event, encouraging artists at every stage of life and level to share their creativity. This year's festival champions local stories and the unique character of our communities, with exhibitions popping up in galleries, cafés, outdoors, libraries, schools, community halls, and unexpected places. SALA offers opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect, explore, and discover the artistic spirit that thrives in every neighbourhood.
SALA CEO Bridget Alfred said “SALA Festival 2025 is quite literally bursting with artists, exhibitions, events and tours. There is a great sense of momentum this year as we are seeing a deepening of visual arts practices and connections right across the state. This August, SALA Festival claims South Australia as the nation's centre for creativity and is there for everyone to participate and enjoy.”
The SALA Hub at ILA Light Square is hosting two SALA exhibitions and is a great place to enjoy a meal or meet friends for a drink before viewing or attending any SALA events on site:-
ILA will host a fantastic line-up of SALA events during the festival including:-
The Barossa Light Art Tour will visit Lyndoch Lavendar Farm, the arts of Angaston and Tanunda and delights of Seppeltsfield JamFactory and Wonderground, with local artist talks, platters and tastings all part of the tour, 30 August. There are also a number of regional self-guided tours, just scan the QR code in the program for more details.
The Local and Contemporary Art Tour will be led by artist Gregory Ackland. Discover independent spaces that nurture and support local artists and learn about the rich diversity of practices that come under the enormous umbrella of Contemporary Art. 16 August.
Sketch your way across the city on the Sketchy Walking Tour led by artist Fran Callen. No drawing experience is necessary to join this afternoon of social sketching while you explore exhibitions throughout the city. 23 August.
Join artist Farahnaz Ghofrani on a special walking Art Tour in Persian as he guides participants throughout Adelaide's CBD, discover hidden gems and hear some unique insights about the city's vibrant art scene. 23 August.
The Art Tour ‘Listening (to) Architecture', looking at what kinds of acoustic spaces the architecture of our city offers us. A guided listening tour through the CBD with Tom Borgas, taking you to some of his favourite pockets of sonic intensity.
‘Fire Talks' are a critical response yarning circle, that use a simple and effective model to generate audience reflection and connection to art.
Stranded Colourwork Knitting Workshop with artist Makeda Duong. Makeda will bring more colours into your knitting in this stranded colourwork workshop and you'll learn tips, tricks and the best techniques to knit multiple colours with confidence.
SALA's 2025 featured artist is Sue Kneebone. Sue is a multidisciplinary visual artist with a career spanning more than twenty years. Informed by deep research, Sue fearlessly tackles disquieting subject matters, asking viewers to confront the troubling aspects of Australia's colonial history that still haunt us. Characterised by a distinctively Australian gothic aesthetic, her often-wry work emerges from a creative practice that encompasses assemblage and montage. Sue will be part of a SALA Forum ‘Unnatural Causes' at Adelaide Central School of Art, Lecture Theatre on 16 August. Sue will be joined by the writers of her new monograph, Elle Freak, James Tylor, Andrew Purvis and Nicole Clift. Sue's exhibition will also be open for viewing at Adelaide Central Gallery.
Plan your SALA adventure today and be part of a festival that's all about bringing people together through art. Visit the SALA website or download the app for more details. www.salafestival.com
