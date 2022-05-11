SA Youth Week and the 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art Crossover for Neo Teen Takeover: Free/State

An anticipated 500 teenagers will take to the Art Gallery of South Australia on Saturday 21 May in celebration of SA Youth Week for Neo Teen Takeover: Free/State, as part of AGSA's popular Neo program for teens aged 13-17.

Inspired by this year's 2022 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Free/State, teens can join an all-inclusive workshop with drag show icons Haus of Kong alongside dancers from First Nations Dance Collective, get creative with Adelaide Central School of Art for a collaborative 11m-long drawing experience, create music with Carclew in the Gig Rig - an all-terrain mobile recording studio, or catch a screening of Windmill Theatre's animated video series Honey I'm Home. Plus enjoy live music, karaoke, badge-making, a photobooth and more!

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says, 'AGSA and Adelaide's arts and youth sectors have come together to deliver this completely free event, thanks to the generosity of The Balnaves Foundation. Led by teens and for teens only, AGSA's Neo Teen Takeover aims to inspire young South Australians through the sharing of creative ideas, discussions around issues that matter to young people and a supportive social sphere.'

Neo Teen Takeover: Free/State presents activations developed by:

Adelaide Central School of Art, Base 10 Youth Centre, Carclew, Commissioner for Children and Young People, FELTspace, SAYarts, South Coast Circus, South Australian Youth Guitar Ensemble and Windmill Theatre.

Neo Ambassador, Pearl George comments, 'Neo is just an exciting place to go where teens can have heaps of fun, meet new people, create, view art, dance, dress up and be yourself. It gives new and upcoming young artists the chance to perform and be creative in a safe space. Personally, Neo has helped me with meeting and collaborating so many artists and creators, and given me the opportunity to share my circus skills at AGSA with my circus family, South Coast Circus.'

As one of the first state galleries in Australia to offer a teen-exclusive program, AGSA's free Neo events invite teens aged 13 to 17 into the Gallery with after-hours access, artist-led workshops, live music and entertainment, six times a year. Made possible through the visionary support of The Balnaves Foundation, Neo has welcomed more than 7,000 teens to AGSA since its inception in 2016, with the programming developed by a dedicated Neo Ambassador Committee to foster teen engagement and involvement with the arts.

The Balnaves Foundation Trustee Caillean Honor says, 'Neo offers a vitally important space for South Australian teenagers to connect with art and cultural experiences through art-led learning, engagement and experiences. The Balnaves Foundation is pleased to support the Neo program, which attracts an enthusiastic teen audience from across the state to AGSA.'

Neo Teen Takeover: Free/State is a FREE event for teens aged 13-17 on Saturday 21 May, 6-8.30pm. Bookings required, for further details or to register visit: https://www.agsa.sa.gov.au/whats-on/ongoing-programs/neo.