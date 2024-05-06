Rock The Coast Reveals 2024 Date and Call For Musicians

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An accessible live music event created by people living with disability is set to return to the Fleurieu Peninsula in November with organisers seeking expressions of interest from musicians of all kinds to expand its popular Rock the Coast concert.

Rock the Coast, an initiative of not-for-profit disability service provider Community Living Australia's Goolwa Music Group will again unite South Australian music lovers with its 2024 event which is set for Friday 22 November at Victor Harbor Town Hall.

Now in its fourth year, Rock the Coast has forged a reputation as a fun, safe and accessible space for people living with disability to experience live music through a series of performances. As part of its expanded vision for 2024 organisers are calling out to South Australian artists who are interested in joining the multi-genre line up in November.

According to Community Living Australia Chief Executive Mark Kulinski Rock the Coast has set a new benchmark for inclusive music live music events in South Australia and is at the point where the event is keen to connect with South Australian bands, solo artists, DJs, and local business partners for 2024.

"We are incredibly proud of what Rock the Coast does in connecting a community of people living with disability who also love music in an environment where they feel comfortable and can let their hair down", he said.

"This year is about expanding our community, and this includes attracting new musical talent for our concert line-up which each year shines the spotlight on local talent, including artists living with disability".

"Rock the Coast is a fantastic opportunity for artists to give back and inspire a highly engaged and enthusiastic audience base which covers South Australia as a whole".

Expressions of interest are now open and can be made by contacting Sonia Hein, Community Living Australia Fundraising and Engagement Officer via sonia.hein@claust.com.au

Further announcements on Rock the Coast 2024 will be made in the coming months.

