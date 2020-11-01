ROOM ON THE SWOOPS Swoops Into Adelaide For Christmas

Room on the Broom - Live on Stage runs from 20-23 December in the Dunstan Playhouse,

The award-winning team behind The Gruffalo and The 91-Storey Treehouse returns to Adelaide this December with songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up - and their grown-ups in Room on the Broom - Live on Stage from 20-23 December in the Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre. Tickets are on sale now.

Room on the Broom - Live on Stage is based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The show brings together physical theatre, music and beautiful puppetry to this much-loved story about friendship, sharing and working together. The show has enjoyed sell-out success around Australia.

The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick - until a stormy wind blows away the witch's hat, bow and wand. A helpful dog, bird and frog find the witch's lost things, and they all hop on the broom for a ride. But this broomstick's not meant for five and - CRACK - the broom snaps in two! When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

This production is exceptionally well served by its cast... wonderful. Herald Sun

Young families, grandparents with children between the ages of 3-8 will be enchanted. Stage Whispers

"Room on the Broom will delight children over a considerably wider age range than the original book, and adults should have fun taking them. The Age

Performances of Room on the Broom - Live on Stage will be held on:

Sunday 20 December: 1pm & 3:30pm

Monday 21 December: 10am & 12:30pm

Tuesday 22 December: 10am,12:00pm & 3:30pm

Wednesday 23 December: 9:30am & 12:30pm

Duration: Approx 55 minutes, no interval. Age Recommendation: Children 3-8

Tickets may be purchased through BASS on 131 246 and online at www.bass.net.au

CDP Theatre Producers and Adelaide Festival Centre are working in accordance with SA Health guidelines to ensure that appropriate health measures are taken to keep patrons, artists and staff safe. More information is available here adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

Patrons who are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms (such as fever, shortness of breath, coughing, sore throat) or have been directed to self-isolate should not attend the performance. If you are unable to use your purchased ticket, please contact BASS on 131 246 as soon as possible to arrange a refund or exchange (where season dates permit).

In the event that the show needs to be postponed or cancelled due to changes in restrictions, ticketholders will be contacted and given the option to transfer into new dates or request a refund.

