Pelican Productions Presents SCHOOL OF ROCK The Musical This August

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit rock musical School Of Rock, will finally make its way to Adelaide this August with award-winning production company Pelican Productions.

Based on the hit film, we follow the larger-than-life wannabe rocker Dewey as he takes a class of grade A pupils and turns them into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band. The question is, will they get all the way to Battle of The Bands without getting busted by the headmistress and their parents.

With an incredible cast, including live musicians on stage this musical is an enormous bundle of energy and fun for the whole family.

So, Adelaide, get your yourself ready to rock this August 5 - 8, at The Arts Theatre, Angas Street, Adelaide.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pelicanproductions.com.au.

School Of Rock The Musical is based on the Paramount movie written by Mike White. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Glen Slater, Script by Julian Fellowes. By arrangement with Origin TM Theatrical on behalf of The Really Useful Group Limited.