Miranda Krogstad's WHY WE TELL STORIES: Accessible Canadian Show Brought to Adelaide Fringe 

The performance is fully accessible featuring American Sign Language (ASL), captions, dance, music, projection, and more.

Mar. 10, 2021  

Canadian poetry production "Why We Tell Stories" will take the virtual stage on March 17 and 20 to bring an accessible spoken word production to Adelaide Fringe. Using American Sign Language (ASL), captions, dance, music, projection, and more, this show aims to be inclusive to as many different abilities as possible. Through these multiple mediums, the production hopes to transcend communication barriers so that the audience can consider and appreciate the strengths of different modes of expression.

The show features contemporary storytelling through TED Talk-style lecture and spoken word performance. Through personal stories on the universal themes of love, loss, humor, and self-expression, Krogstad aims to use her individual experience to point out the commonalities in all of us. Heart-warming, hopeful, and vulnerable, Why We Tell Stories is an appeal to acceptance and diversity that should not be missed. The show will leave you feeling engaged and inspired, uplifted and challenged.

With an interdisciplinary approach, this performance aims to be accessible by incorporating multiple mediums, languages, and senses.

The show airs at 6pm ACDT on Wednesday, March 17th and Saturday, March 20th at the Adelaide Fringe. Tickets and event details can be found on the Adelaide Fringe website: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/why-we-tell-stories-live-from-calgary-af2021.


