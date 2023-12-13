MY QUEER SPIRITUAL ENTROPY Announced At Adelaide Fringe 2024

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

My Queer Spiritual Entropy is a highly silly yet deeply confronting, solo physical comedy; a call to action to educate and change.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Holly Rowan has announced their upcoming Adelaide Fringe show My Queer Spiritual Entropy.

My Queer Spiritual Entropy is a highly silly yet deeply confronting, solo physical comedy; a call to action to educate and change the systems that still oppress the gender diverse community. Through laughter, chaos and absurdity, non-binary performer, Holly Rowan, advocates for the courage required to exist as a gender non-conforming person, in the current global surge of transphobia. They multi-role as the many clashing chasms of their being through audio, video, movement, clown, original song and spoken word. Available as an in-person performance (late night, brunch and high tea showings – see below) and on demand. 

Holly is an emerging non-binary, multidisciplinary performer whose work sits on the bridge of comedy and personal tragedy. They have trodden a unique creative path; starting in contemporary dance & musical theatre, then finding Butoh & Performance art in their Fine Art degree, to most recently studying physical comedy and clowning in India. Their solo work can be identified by a diverse combination of movement, voice and set design. They often tell vulnerable and personal stories as a means to create conversation about the taboo, leaving people connected to the core of their humanity. Since arriving in Melbourne, Australia for the first time in June 2023, Holly has performed as part of the BUTOHOUT! Ensemble in ‘ButohBar: Out of Order' in Nov 2023 and will soon be performing as part of the Improv Pit house-team at UBQ in January 2024. 

For bookings and info visit Click Here or call 1300 621 255.




