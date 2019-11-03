KRAPPS LAST TAPE Will Come to the Old Fitzroy Theatre

To close their highly successful and diverse 2019 season at the Old Fitz Theatre, Red Line Productions presents a Samuel Beckett classic, Krapp's Last Tape, playing from 26 November to 14 December. Internationally acclaimed director Gale Edwards directs the extraordinary Jonathan Biggins in Beckett's glorious dance between performer and tape recorder.

It is Krapp's 69th birthday, and he is preparing for his last annual recount of a life brimming with fading hopes and stark disappointments. An unflinching portrait of a man nearing the end, Beckett collides the tragic and the comic in a powerful exploration of time, fate, memory and the ones that got away.

The play is considered to be Beckett at his most autobiographical and draws heavily on biographical detail.

In her Red Line Productions debut, Gale Edwards directs Jonathan Biggins in his Red Line debut, on a production designed by Sydney Theatre Award Lifetime Achievement Award winner Brian Thomson AM, also in his Red Line debut. Jonathan Biggins is an actor, writer and director with a wide and varied stage career. Best known as one of the creators of the STC's Wharf Revue, his acting credits also include performances with Opera Australia, STC and MTC. Jonathan recently performed in No Cabaret For Old Men for Sydney Cabaret Festival and concluded this year's tour of his new one-man theatrical biography of Paul Keating, The Gospel According to Paul.

Red Line Productions Artistic Director is thrilled to present their first Samuel Beckett play with this stellar team. "At the end of half a decade of Red Line, finishing the year with Jonathan and Gale, two of Australia's best, bringing a Beckett to this little theatre is a gift. To have top line artists so enthusiastic to get on our stage, so consistently, is just magic. Just 60 people a night will experience this show over its limited run, and Vanessa and I can't wait to share it."

Bookings: redlineproductions.com.au/krapps-last-tape





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You