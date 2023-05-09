I AM Comes to Adelaide This Month

Performances run May 19-28.

Ruby Award-winning theatre company AJZ productions brings you I AM, an immersive theatre experience that takes the audience through a labyrinth of varied voices, exploring the ultimate question - "What is my one true purpose?"

The Adelaide City Library will transform into the set of 'I AM' as audiences are led through a multi universe of possibilities to help them find their one true path.

The eye-opening production uses multimedia installations, musical composition and spoken word to explore the idea that not having a set path helps us remain open to new experiences.

'I AM' is an exciting collaboration between AJZ Productions and the Port Adelaide Enfield Council, City of Adelaide, The Commissioner for Children and Young People SA and Dream Big Children Festival.

Follow us into an immersive Theatre experience about finding your one true purpose.

For "I AM" AJZ productions is combining members of True Ability, True North Theatre Ensemble and Professional mentors working side by side in the creation and performance of the piece.

Cast: Tahlia Hope, Jasmine Duggan, Lucas Forgan, Grace Mezak,Seb Schulz, Madelin Wilholt, Alice Jones, Ava-Rose Graves, Taavi Dunn, Alana Lynn, Lillian Colina, Alyssa Glen, Joseph Russell.

Director Alirio Zavarce 

Writer & Musical Composer Tahlia Hope

Lighting and AV Designer Brad Thompson

Designer Jada Guerrini

Producer: Juliette Zavarce




