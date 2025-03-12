HEMLINES Comedy Musical is Coming to Adelaide Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you're looking for a show that blends sharp wit, dynamic movement, and an unforgettable dose of laughter, Hemlines is coming to this year's Adelaide Fringe Festival. This vibrant one-act comedy musical is lighting up the stage with its playful yet powerful exploration of sisterhood, women's labour, and empowerment-wrapped up in a whirlwind of maypoling, jigging, and song.

Created by Amelia Gilday, Madison Chippendale, Lana Filies, and Alicia Badger, Hemlines is a fresh, fast-paced devised work that invites audiences to reflect on the unseen labour and autonomy, all while keeping them laughing from start to finish. After a successful run at Sydney Fringe and KXT on Broadway, where it charmed audiences with its physical comedy and witty dialogue, Hemlines has arrived in Adelaide, ready to win over Fringe-goers with its bold, playful energy.

With a tight 45-minute runtime, Hemlines is perfect for those looking to squeeze in an engaging, high-energy show that promises to leave you grinning. Whether you're a theatre lover, a fan of comedy, or just looking for a fun night out, this show delivers.

Hemlines is playing now at Adelaide Fringe! Grab your tickets and join the movement (literally).

Performance Details

Dates and Times:

Wed 12 Mar: 7:00pm

Thu 13 Mar - Fri 14 Mar: 7:00pm, 9:00pm

Sat 15 Mar: 7:00pm

Venue: The Green Room at Hotel Richmond (128 Rundle Mall, Adelaide)

