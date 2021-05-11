Grads Return With CANTATE DOMINO in June

Graduate Singers - known to their audience as Grads - will present Cantate Domino, their first concert in the 2021 season.

'After so many months of not being able to sing together, and after having to cancel our Christmas concert due to the Parafield Cluster, it has been a real delight to be rehearsing again and working towards a concert," says Director of Music Karl Geiger. 'It will be wonderful to sing live for our audience again, and to share some beautiful music with them!'

In this program, Grads embark on a journey of music that both praises and exults, as they indulge in the joy of singing together again. Karl Jenkins' Cantate Domino - which gives the concert its name - has an intrinsic excitement and energy befitting a choir's long-awaited return to the stage. Settings of the O Magnum Mysterium text by Frank la Rocca, Sally Hermann, and Morten Lauridsen are lushly reverent, whilst Jonathan Dove's Seek Him That Maketh The Seven Stars sparkles, evoking the night sky. Also on the program are works by three Adelaide composers: Rachel Bruerville, Bruce Stewart, and Paul Henning (a Grads singer).

'I shall make new music for you' - the final words of the other Jenkins work on the program, I'll Make Music, have never seemed more appropriate or profound as they do today. A true celebration of the joy and privilege of making music together.

Graduate Singers, conducted by Karl Geiger

With David Heah, organ

Tickets will be available from www.graduatesingers.com.au and at the door.

To keep our performers and audience safe, COVID-safe check-in will be required for all attendees.