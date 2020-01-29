Girls To The Front This Adelaide Fringe with DR. SELFLOVE and More!

Big Mood and Preachrs Podcast OnLine and OnStage present DR SELFLOVE or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love My Thighs.

Unfortunately, growing up happens to everyone. Along the way, some things stick with us; a comment from someone you thought you knew, or an attitude towards an object that you love.

How do these things shape us? A show which poses more questions than it answers, explore vulnerability, change and strength from a female perspective with Dr Selflove.

Laura Desmond is an Adelaide-based playwright, high school teacher, student and producer. Dr Selflove... is Desmond's second work which following the huge success of her first work socially [un]acceptable which has been touring the world for the past two years. Working with personal issues and experiences, Desmond's three plays are hugely autobiographical and discuss potent themes through her natural storytelling style. Directed by Benjamin Maio Mackay.

Zealot: A show about God, from comedian and ABC host Ange Lavoipierre.

Comedian & ABC podcast host Ange Lavoipierre is bringing her new comedy hour to Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2020.

Zealot is a demented excavation of all the ways God is explained to us.

From Santa-based existentialism to Bible camp, and a latter-day detour into Tarot, one-time true believer Ange Lavoipierre charts the course from 10-year-old evangelist to fully-fledged heathen.

Most of the ways God was explained to her have only inspired yet more questions. Does Santa believe in himself? Whomst amongst us will go to heaven? Was God the original herpes carrier? And is the blue Google Maps dot sentient? Zealot has answers in the form of tall stories and absurd characters, and will give you plenty to believe in.

Zealot is Ange's second hour of comedy, following the success or her debut, Final Form, which won a Best Comedy weekly award at last year's Fringe, selling out shows at Sydney, Melbourne and Edinburgh Fringe.

Ange is also the co-host of the ABC's daily news & current affairs podcast, The Signal.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You