Free Writing and Ideas Program, In Other Words Returns to OzAsia Festival This Weekend

Audiences are set to flock to OzAsia Festival's writing and ideas program In Other Words this weekend when more than 60 writers and thinkers will engage in vital conversations over three stages around Adelaide Festival Centre.

The program kicks off tomorrow with unique food experience, Lunch on the Riverbank. Audiences are invited to indulge in delicious home-style Japanese cooking prepared by legendary Adelaide chef Simon Bryant while hearing about local celebrated author Katherine Tamiko Arguile's personal connection to each dish. Arguile will be joined by renowned journalist Jane Hutcheon for an afternoon of reflective and reminiscent conversations. Limited tickets are still available here.

The following morning begins bright and early with Business Breakfast where audiences will enjoy breakfast and discussions from business leaders Karen Loon and Ming Long in Adelaide Festival Centre's Banquet Room. Seats available here.

Program highlights include the Opening Night Gala: Words That Showed Me the Way featuring award-winning comedians and writers including Sami Shah and Benjamin Law and the Closing Night Debate where teams featuring Marc Fennell and Beverley Wang will debate whether all Australian children should learn Mandarin.

In line with OzAsia Festival's third and final week and In Other Words, the new and eagerly awaited Bubble Tea Garden will spring into life over the Festival Plaza from 5 - 6 November, celebrating the beloved Taiwanese delicacy that has taken the world by storm.

In Other Words curator Jennifer Wong: "We're so excited to welcome Adelaide to more than thirty free events to this weekend, starting with our Opening Night Gala, where writers will be sharing stories about words that showed them the way.

This festival is super accessible - we don't expect you to have read any of the books being discussed. We just know there'll be a fascinating conversation happening somewhere that will grab your interest.

"Whether you're interested in global politics or food, historical fiction or climate change, pop culture or poetry, In Other Words has something for you."

Other highly anticipated sessions include Australia's favourite maths teacher, Eddie Woo joining the program with Whodunnit, Eddie Woo? Mr Woo is back with two new puzzling books for young readers, Time Out! and Team Trouble! full of cryptic messages that he will uncover with audiences on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees for this free event are encouraged to register here.

Popular ABC RN show Stop Everything! will take over Adelaide Festival Centre's Banquet Room with a live broadcast. Catch up on the biggest and latest pop culture news of the week with hosts Benjamin Law and Beverley Wang as they chat to OzAsia and In Other Words artists this Saturday.

Further topics up for discussion include representation, ethics of technology, memoir writing, the rise of dictatorships, artificial intelligence and pop culture.

The program features a diverse line-up of speakers from various backgrounds - from three Afghan women leaders in exile, Nazifa Yusufi Bek, Nafisa Hamed Faryabi and Shakila Abawi Shigarf, to lawyer and disability advocate Dr Dinesh Palipana OAM and funeral director and author Jackie Bailey.

OzAsia Festival Artistic Director Annette Shun Wah: "OzAsia audiences have been treated to two weeks of unforgettable experiences, and our final week offers even more to stimulate our brains and our bodies. I hope everyone will join us for our free events: more than 60 writers and thinkers engaging the big ideas and conversations for In Other Words, chilling out in our new Bubble Tea Garden, and a spectacular range of music on the Lucky Beats Stage, including one of Korea's hottest bands LEENALCHI, and Australia's exhilarating young rappers 1300. I expect to be finishing the festival in happy exhaustion."

The program will coincide with the closing weekend of OzAsia Festival, Australia's leading contemporary arts festival fostering cultural engagement between Australia and Asia.

A book stall showcasing the works of In Other Words participants will be open after each session over the weekend in Festival Theatre Foyers. Find In Other Words book signings schedule here.