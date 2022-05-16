Fiona O'Loughlin Joins Cabaret Fringe Festival Program

The Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival has announced that critically-acclaimed comedian Fiona O'Loughlin will join the lineup of 20+ dazzling shows already on sale for the 2022 festival, which kicks off on Friday 3 June and runs until Sunday 13 June.

Fiona O'Loughlin will be featuring her new show In Adelaide Tonight with Fiona & Friends with an extremely limited run at Arthur Art Bar on 3, 4, 10 and 11 June - with tickets already selling fast!

Nothing is off-limits for the 2018 winner of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in this special variety show. In recent years, O'Loughlin has fought a very public battle with alcoholism and has spoken out about her diagnosis of ADHD (Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) in her 50s. This new show guarantees many laughs, music, special guest interviews, and plenty more surprises!

2022 is set to be another big year for the annual open-access festival with the festival spreading throughout Adelaide CBD and metropolitan suburbs at venues including city bars Shotgun Willie's, Diverse-City, Nineteen Ten and My Lover Cindi as well as metropolitan newcomers including The Highway, The Gov, Pirate Life Brewing and Woodville Town Hall.

The program of 20+ shows in local venues covers a variety of local cabaret talent with shows for audiences of all ages. Highlights of the 2022 program include cabaret crowd favourite The Burlesque Blues featuring a star-studded lineup including Lyra la Belle, Willow J Conway, Lizzy Baker, Belle Ballard and more at Nineteen Ten's stunning rooftop bar, Virago Circus' Club Flight which will feature a cast of all-female aerialists and acrobats at Port Adelaide's Pirate Life Brewing, and Tipsy Twain for all the Shania Twain fanatics out there featuring an all-female band, boot-scootin' line dancing, a good old-fashioned sing-along and some Shania trivia at Adelaide's very own saloon bar Shotgun Willie's.

In recent years, South Australia's winter festival season has become a vibrant home for the arts, with the Cabaret Fringe Festival kicking it off every June for the past two decades. The Cab Fringe will be once again gearing up audiences ahead of the Adelaide Festival Centre's main-stage Cabaret Festival whose opening weekend runs simultaneously with the Cab Fringe's closing weekend.

The Cabaret Fringe Festival runs from 3-13 June with tickets selling fast!