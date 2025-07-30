Expressions of Interest Applications Now Open for ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adelaide Cabaret Festival has officially opened artist submissions for its 2026 edition, inviting expressions of interest across New or In Development Works, Established Works, and Roving Performers & Solo Acts. Under the direction of multi-award-winning comedian, singer, and writer Reuben Kaye, the 2026 festival promises to push boundaries and embrace fearless creativity.

Submissions are also open for the Class of Cabaret program, welcoming high school students currently in Year 10 or 11 to apply for the opportunity to receive professional mentorship and perform during the festival. The program—now in its 16th year—offers SACE accreditation and tuition from industry veterans, presented in partnership with centrED and the South Australian Department for Education.

Regional students are encouraged to apply for the Nathaniel O'Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship, which provides up to $6,000 in support for travel, lodging, and private vocal training, funded by the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation.

“I always thought my first statement as Artistic Director would be some grand declaration,” said Reuben Kaye. “But actually it’s perfect that it’s a plea. A call, a cry into the void for artists to come forth… You may have a show or just a great idea for one. Let us know about it!”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould added, “With Reuben Kaye leading the way in 2026, we look forward to a captivating program that showcases the finest in cabaret from Australia and across the globe.”

South Australian Minister for Arts, The Hon Andrea Michaels MP, shared: “Adelaide Cabaret Festival is renowned around the world for showcasing extraordinary artists, and I look forward to seeing the incredible calibre of performers that apply for the 2026 event.”

Artist submissions and Class of Cabaret applications are now open at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au.