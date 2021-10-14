Emma Horwood Performs With Adelaide Baroque in Cathedral Bach II

Following the sell-out success of Handel's London in Elder Hall earlier this month Adelaide Baroque will present its fourth Orchestral Concert for 2021, entitled Cathedral Bach II. The performance will be held on Saturday 13 November at 7.30pm in St Peter's Cathedral featuring guest soprano Emma Horwood in a program curated by Rob Nairn.

Rob Nairn said, 'A haven of peace for generations, the music of J.S. Bach has perhaps never been more needed: his solace, profound intimacy and depth, his inspiration and joy have uplifted and comforted audiences for years.

'Written mostly during his time in Leipzig, (known as the city of Music) this program features some of his best-known compositions to be performed in Australia's only UNESCO city of Music.'

Emma Horwood is a music graduate of the Elder Conservatorium at the University of Adelaide and one of the city's most popular and respected sopranos, known for her purity of tone, versatility and engaging stage presence. Emma has been a core member and soloist with the award-winning Adelaide Chamber Singers since 2000, touring with them internationally and performing at the Adelaide Festival, Coriole, Port Fairy and Huntington Estate Music Festivals, at WOMAD and with the Rolling Stones. Emma presents frequent solo recitals to critical acclaim and has performed at The Lab, in the Elder Lunch Hour, Flinders University and Urrbrae House concert series, for The Firm and with Adelaide Baroque. Emma loves singing in a wide variety of styles but is most passionate about early music and Celtic music. She was vocal soloist in the Celtic Illusion show at Her Majesty's Theatre in 2021 and is co-director of the SA Celtic Harp Orchestra. An expert in the highly specialised art of accompanying her singing on harp, Emma performs regularly as harpist and vocalist at weddings, functions, recitals and festivals, including sell-out shows in the Adelaide Fringe. She also collaborates as harp/voice & percussion duo with her husband, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Principal Percussionist Steve Peterka. Emma is a past co-founder of female vocal trio Eve, with whom she performed live on ABC Classic FM and presented concerts as part of the Musica Viva in Schools programme, and member of vocal quintet Syntony. Emma also enjoys private teaching and choral conducting and has recorded five solo CD's, all featured on ABC Classic FM.

Rob Nairn is a founder member of the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra and violone player. Rob taught historical performance at New York's Juilliard School of Music for 14 years before returning to Adelaide.

The Adelaide Baroque Orchestra will be led by Simone Slattery.

The concert program includes:

Orchestral Suite No 3 BWV 1068

Cantata, 'Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten' BWV 202

Concerto for 2 violins BVW 1043

Brandenburg Concerto No 6 BWV 1051

Tickets are $49 / Concession $39 including seniors and may be purchased through www.trybooking.com/BODUU