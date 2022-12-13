EVERYTHING IS A LIE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March

A show dripping in nostalgia and broken hopes and dreams, Lauren Edwards proves that, even in these challenging times, existential dread can still be cute. After her sell out solo debut in 2021, Edwards finally brings her sharp and dry social commentary to the Adelaide stage with a whole new show! In association with Front & Centre Australia and directed by Adelaide cabaret darling, Sarah Bartolo, Everything is a Lie is a comedic journey of eye-opening epiphanies, original music and pithy observations that will have you nodding your head so emphatically you might strain a muscle.

Lauren Edwards is a comedian, actor and singer who will seize any opportunity to wear a cute shirt and give strangers her opinions. In Everything is a Lie, she reflects on a never-ending cycle of bad news weeks and the realisation that maybe everyone is just making it up as they go along. Focused through a millennial lens, Edwards blends her unique mix of stand up, storytelling and dimples to regale audiences on her time as a Seaworld employee, her high school reunion and how hating capitalism is her entire personality now.

A show about the weird and never-ending stressors of life, Everything is a Lie was set to premiere at the Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2022, however, was cancelled due to Edwards being admitted to hospital...for stress.