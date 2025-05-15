DreamBIG Children's Festival Continues With Exhibitions, Fairytales, and a Free All Ages Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DreamBIG Children's Festival will continue across the city this weekend, with events for the whole family to enjoy - from glittery musical Fancy Long Legs, to Australian Chamber Orchestra's The Princess, The Pea (and the Brave Escapee), free all-ages concert Garageband/Tarntanya, and more!

For younger audiences, Rachel Burke's picture book Fancy Long Legs will come to life on the Dunstan Playhouse stage in an uplifting musical adventure about staying true to yourself, and in Space Theatre, The Princess, The Pea and the Brave Escapee is a stunning reimagination of the much-loved fairytale, featuring live classical music performed by Australian Chamber Orchestra musicians, for children aged 5 – 9 years old.

DreamBIG Children's Festival Director Georgi Paech: “It has been wonderful to see so many families interacting with our 50th Anniversary program. We look forward to another fun-filled weekend for the young people of South Australia.”

Teens and music lovers can look forward to free all-ages concert Garageband/Tarntanya on Festival Plaza, presented by Adelaide Festival Centre and internationally acclaimed artist Joseph O'Farrell with support from Carclew. With 14 young South Australian bands across three stages, and over 50 young creatives involved behind the scenes, get a glimpse at the future of South Australian music. From J-Rock to Dream Pop, there will be something for everyone – full lineup can be found here.

For children aged 8 years and over, The Bookbinder will weave paper art, puppetry and music into an original fairytale full of mystery, magic and mayhem, from New Zealand's award-winning Trick of the Light Theatre at State Library of South Australia. At Latvian Hall, Oddysea is an immersive journey into an undersea world, created by Sensorium Theatre for children with disability and their families.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “DreamBIG Children's Festival has made an incredible contribution to the South Australian arts scene for generations of young people. I encourage families to celebrate DreamBIG's 50th Anniversary this weekend at Adelaide Festival Centre and surrounds.”

Continuing exhibitions include Listen to Me – The Things that Matter to SA Kids in Children's Artspace and 50 Years of Dreaming Big in The Galleries, Festival Theatre.

More than 2.5 million children, families and teachers have participated in the festival since its inception in 1974 (as Come Out Festival), and it remains an intrinsic part of growing up in South Australia, placing young audiences at the centre of fresh, inventive, imaginative, and inspiring arts experiences. For more information, visit the DreamBIG Children's Festival website: dreambigfestival.com.au

