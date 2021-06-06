Dirk Darrow Will Perform at Adelaide Cabaret Fringe in June

Following an award winning run at Adelaide Fringe Festival 2021, Australia's favourite comedy magic psychic detective is back.... singing in a cabaret festival! Based on an obscure 90 year old short story by Dashiell Hammett and sold out at festivals all over the world, this genre smashing play is one of the only stage shows in the world which incorporates magic effects into a story that's about anything other than magic. In this case, it's about a bank heist.

2 Ruby Knockers, 1 Jaded Dick has been a consistent sell out audience favorite in Edinburgh, Canada, the USA, Perth, Melbourne, and New Zealand... but only had very short run in a small venue in Adelaide Fringe 2014. It has also picked up 7 Fringe Festival Awards, and has reviewed consistently well.

This show is part stand-up comedy, part mentalism, part magic, and part story-telling. From the mind that created Fringe hits Prohibition, 6 Quick Dick Tricks (Magic Award -Adelaide Fringe 2019), and 2 Nuts for Dick Tricks (Magic Award -Adelaide Fringe 2021), this cross-genre detective yarn is a unique take on the 1930's crime caper. It is the only creation of comedy magician Tim Motley to be based on another work (The Big Knockover), and the only one in which he sings. 2 Ruby Knockers is scripted as a homage to and parody of an obscure novella by a master crime fiction writer, and features explosions, murders, and technically difficult knuckle-busting sleight of hand. Think Sam Spade meets Naked Gun meets Penn & Teller.

Dirk Darrow's creator, Tim Motley, has performed throughout 49 countries from shantytowns and riots in South Africa to celebrity audiences such as Richard Branson, Baz Luhrmann, and Lachlan Murdoch. Tim has featured with many different shows at dozens of European and Canadian festivals and has made regular appearances on Melbourne's Channel 31 and Ireland's Channel 4. His exploits also include being a radio chat show host for RRR Melbourne and URE England. Tim hails from America, but lives in Adelaide, Australia.

Book at: www.cabaretfringefestival.com. RSVP below for $0 Media Tickets.