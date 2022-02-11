DRAG SHOW THE GAME SHOW Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Experience the highs and lows of being an aspiring drag superstar! Join your drag mothers (The Beastie Girls) and battle for supremacy over your rival house. Compete in teams for the crown in a variety of drag challenges to see which house will reign supreme. It's fun for the whole family (except your homophobic uncle).

YouTube superstars The Beastie Girls (Benign Girl, Lazy Susan and Zelda Moon) have sold out shows in Melbourne, starred in Troye Sivan's "Easy" Music Video and now join Adelaide Fringe for the first time. Drag Show The Game Show is a once in a lifetime interactive experience that brings to life the full spectrum of drag that some have deemed "complete chaos."

Perhaps best known for the digital content, the videos the ladies create can be found on their Instagram and Lazy's YouTube page where the girls react to every episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. Beastie Girls have joined forces with Producer Adam Seymour who created the award winning and critically acclaimed 'Wank Bank Masterclass'. This event is not to be missed!

Performances are Sun 20th Feb - Sun 6th March 9:30pm.

Tickets $20 -$40

www.adelaidefringe.com.au