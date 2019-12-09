DOPPELGANGSTER Comes To MKA This February

A theatrical call to arms in the fight against climate change from internationally acclaimed troublemakers, and eco-activists Doppelgangster.

A fierce new production - 'COLD WAR', from MKA and internationally acclaimed, UK/Australian-based company Doppelgangster, will tour to Adelaide for the 2020 RCC Fringe season.

Part gig, part theatre, part political intervention, this mesmeric two person show - blasts an unflinching light on the growing ecological disaster.

They're just two losers in velvet lounge suits eating snow cones in a cheap Vegas motel room. The only flavour is hate. They're watching you with a drone, and they expect you to participate.

In Doppelgangster's COLD WAR two extraordinary performers jerk between intimate, private conversations and violent and anarchic experimental punk rock anthems. It's a thrilling, hypnotic, phantasmagoric spectacle from the dusk of the climate crisis rooted in real climate science, impossible true stories, and unbridled anger.

Doppelgangster is one of the world's leading environmental and political activist theatre companies and has staged controversial performances at UN Climate Talks, corporate expos, and public demonstrations.

Doppelgangster's COLD WAR is created, directed and performed by Doppelgangster's Dr Tom Payne (Performance Studies Academic and Ecological Raconteur) & Tobias Manderson-Galvin (cult performance maker, and one time terrorist threat); with composition from jazz luminary Jules Pascoe (JAZZPARTY, Husky, On Diamond).

MKA mka.org.au

Doppelgangster doppelgangster.com

RCC thercc.com.au





