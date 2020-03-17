Corinthian Singers MAGNIFICAT Postponed

Corinthian Singers have postponed its Magnificat concert.

Read the full statement below:

On behalf of the Corinthian Singers I wish to advise you that due to the present Covid 19 situation and concern for the safety of our valued patrons we have decided to defer the Magnificat concert, Sunday 29 March at 3pm in St John's Church, to a future date yet to be decided.



We will contact everyone who has purchased tickets via Trybooking soon to arrange a refund and I apologise for any inconvenience.



This will be a difficult period for the Arts worldwide but we look forward to presenting this concert of wonderful music when it is deemed safe to do so.





