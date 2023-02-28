Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Daniel Kitson Announces Adelaide Fringe Run at The Garden

Performances run March 16-19.

Feb. 28, 2023 Â 
The side-splittingly hilarious English comedian Daniel Kitson has been added to an already bursting comedy lineup at The Garden of Unearthly Delights - with four shows on the final weekend of the Adelaide Fringe from March 16-19.

This is your chance to see Daniel Kitson's unique brand of comedy and storytelling which has earned him numerous awards, including the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award and the Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Widely recognised as one of the most innovative and influential comedians of his generation, Kitson's career has spanned over two decades. Beginning his career in the mid-1990s, Kitson quickly gained recognition for his solo shows, which showcased his skillful blend of humour and insightful observations about life and society. Alongside his successful stand-up career, Kitson has written and directed several critically acclaimed plays and has received numerous accolades for his work, including two Olivier Awards for his playwriting as well as several other nominations for his work.

Kitson's show titled I Shall Have a Good Think When Everybody's Gone Home, is an amazing opportunity to catch one of comedy's finest comedic storytellers for an affordable price while getting an insight into how he hones his craft.

With the benefit of an early time slot in The Garden between March 16-19, Daniel brags that "you'll still have plenty of time to salvage your day with a better show by someone else or some decent noodles or a first kiss followed by a lifetime of happiness".

With a smorgasbord of mouthwatering food and beverage options and jaw-dropping talent at The Garden in 2023, why not catch Daniel Kitson's show before sitting down for dinner at Roberta's Italian Disco Diner or grabbing something to go from The Garden's delicious food vendors on the way to another show!

Tickets to Daniel Kitson - I Shall Have A Good Think When Everybody's Gone Home are on sale now for only $20 + booking fee via FringeTIX and gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au




Patch Theatre has relocated its operations to a fantastic new Kent Town location at 63 King William Street. The multi-use space features a workshop, rehearsal space, and set storage, along with administration offices.
The opening night had a full house, and closed to a standing ovation.
One of Ireland's most established and beloved stand-up comedians, Shane Todd, is making his hotly anticipated Australian debut this April and May.
This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.

