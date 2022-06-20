Chamber Music Adelaide & MOD. Announce Recipients Of The Invisibility Commissions

The five South Australian composers will each write a new chamber work in response to MOD.'s 2022 award-winning INVISIBILITY exhibition.

The INVISIBILITY exhibition focuses on revealing the unseen and noticing the unnoticed. At the recent Australian Museums and Galleries Association awards INVISIBILITY received a high commendation in the Temporary Exhibition category as well as winning the Indigenous Project category for REFLECT - the light and shade of a long story with The Unbound Collective from Flinders University and others.

The works will be premiered by South Australian musicians in a special event set amongst the exhibits at MOD. at the University of South Australia in October this year. A second performance will follow on 12th November as part of Chamber Music Adelaide's mini-chamber music festival On the Terrace.

Composers were selected from a competitive pool of applicants, based on their remarkable portfolios of work and creativity in addressing themes of invisibility as evoked by the MOD. exhibits. Composer and member of the selection panel Becky Llewellyn said: 'There is such a wealth of talent represented in these composers [and significantly] the response to the open call achieved a fifty/fifty split of male and female identifying composers. That is the gold standard.'

Composers and musicians will have the opportunity to work directly with MOD. artists during the creative development process, representing a true intersection of art, science and innovation.

Commission recipient Luke Altmann said of the opportunity: 'What a welcome surprise...and to know that it's part of a big picture program which will support the broader community of composers in the coming years is excellent.'

CMA Director Janet Carey said 'We are thrilled with the level of interest this project has generated, and it has highlighted for us the need for ongoing opportunities for what is a diverse and very talented pool of composers here in SA.'

The INVISIBILITY Commissions are offered by Chamber Music Adelaide in Collaboration with MOD. with generous funding from ArtsSA through the 2022 Covid Recovery fund.

For more information please visit www.chambermusicadelaide.com.au.