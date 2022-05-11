Chamber Music Adelaide Launches New Commissioning Project

Exploring the theme of Invisibility through the 2022 exhibition at MOD., Chamber Music Adelaide (CMA) will commission four South Australian composers to write new chamber works to be performed in-situ by South Australian artists in October and November 2022. Made possible through funding from ArtsSA and delivered in partnership with MOD., the project provides a welcome employment opportunity for South Australian composers and musicians and fosters a collaborative approach to working across arts and cultural disciplines.

Following an independently assessed expression of interest process, three established composers will be invited to produce a work for four parts. A fourth commission will be specifically for an early career composer, providing a much-needed opportunity for a South Australian composer looking to build their portfolio of work. This commission is made possible through the generosity of donors to the CMA/Creative Partnerships Australia matched funding campaign. The completed works will be premiered at a special event in October, performed in-situ within the surrounds of the INVISIBILITY exhibition.

The Chamber Music Adelaide INVISIBILITY Commissions are open to composers living and working in South Australia. Three established composers will be awarded a fee of $7000 for a work of up to four parts 7 - 10 minutes in length, while one early-career composer will receive $2500 for a work of 4 - 6 minutes duration.

Dr Kirstin Alford, Director of MOD. said, 'The collaboration with Chamber Music Adelaide will form a significant part of our program for the...INVISIBILITY exhibition, allowing us to share resources and create new knowledge, support employment for artists, and contribute to the sustainability of the sector.'

The INVISIBILITY exhibition focuses on revealing the unseen and noticing the unnoticed. The exhibition explores themes relating to data privacy and sensing, climate change and social justice including connection to Country.

CMA Director, Janet Carey is thrilled to be coordinating the program saying that '...not only does this project represent a new partnership and new ways of working, it supports and adds to the depth of chamber music in Adelaide.'

Chamber Music Adelaide has become best known for On the Terrace, its free annual event in collaboration with the Art Gallery of SA, SA Museum, the State Library of SA and the Migration Museum.

The four commissioned works will feature in the 2022 On the Terrace program, which also sees the introduction of a second day of pop-up chamber performances taking in the cultural institutions of the West End Village precinct.

For more information please visit www.chambermusicadelaide.com.au