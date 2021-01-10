CIRQUE NOCTURNE Announces Upcoming Performances As Part of Adelaide Fringe

Acclaimed Adelaide circus company Cirque Nocturne is back with two sensational productions for the 2021 Adelaide Fringe. The shows will be performed at Nineteen Ten Burlesque and Jazz bar, Adelaide's Hindley St speakeasy, in February and March.

The first show, self-titled "Cirque Nocturne" is a seductive show inspired by the classic Noir films of the 1940's. The show follows the fortunes of a gritty Private Investigator as he attempts to solve a murder, navigating his way through a cast of sensuous femme fatales, seedy swindlers and corrupt cops. Throughout the show, every character he meets has a dazzling circus skill to display whilst he struggles to solve the crime, find love, and most importantly, get paid.

The second show, titled "Rusalka", explores folklore surrounding the mermaid, with tales and fables from around the world explored through storytelling, circus, dance and music. Each performer presents a different interpretation of a folktale from around the world, embodying a different aspect of the mermaid persona. The show even features performances from "real life" mermaids in Nineteen Ten's rooftop pool.

Both shows features acts by a diverse assortment of performers, including jugglers, acrobats, fire spinners and aerialists and dancers.

Producer and performer Kate Lawrence says of Cirque Nocturne's 2021 Fringe season, "2020 has been hard for us, both financially and in terms of the mental wellbeing of our performers due to the lack of performance opportunities. We decided to stage both of our critically acclaimed shows for the 2021 Fringe as a way of giving Adelaide circus artists a way to bounce back by offering more performance opportunities."

Founded in 2016, Cirque Nocturne have quickly gained a reputation for presenting theatrical circus shows with an exciting blend of glamour, fantasy and skill. Their shows to date have included ambitious works around Adelaide, such as staging a show in Victoria Square, exploring cross-disciplinary and site specific performance, presenting shows at corporate and private events and mounting regional and interstate tours of their productions.

Performances take place on February 19TH, 20TH, and 21ST at Rusalka and March 5th, 6th, and 7th at Nineteen Ten Burlesque and Jazz Club.

Tickets from www.adelaidefringe.com.au