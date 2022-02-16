CHARLES DEPOOPIER - A MUSICAL Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Charles DePoopier: A Musical is a new show from the House of Spaghetti Theatrical Society.

The original text was written by Charles DePoopier, THE GREATEST actor, writer and director of the 20th century. Before his passing he wrote down his entire life story as 120 hour long musical. In 2021 House of Spaghetti premiered 45 minutes of this musical in The Death of Charles DePoopier and now are taking a crack at another chapter of his life in Charles DePoopier: A Musical. This section takes place at sea, with Charles facing up against pirates!

The production is at The Jade at Adelaide Fringe 2022 on Sun 6 March at 9pm and Mon 7 - Wed 9 at 6pm.

Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/charles-depoopier-a-musical-af2022

This will be a fast-paced musical comedy, half-way between a Gilbert & Sullivan Operetta and a pantomime. Featuring a live piano quartet and some of the catchiest tunes you'll hear at the fringe. All for the ludicrously low price of $20.

The musical is performed by 5 of the most available House of Spaghetti Theatrical society members: Sophie Morgan, Tim Hodgson, Hebe Sayce, Conor Mercury and Tim Carlier.

This show has been graciously supported by the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund, which is supported by the Arts Recovery Fund, Department of the Premier and Cabinet through Arts South Australia.