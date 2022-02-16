Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHARLES DEPOOPIER - A MUSICAL Comes to Adelaide Fringe

pixeltracker

The production is at The Jade at Adelaide Fringe 2022 on Sun 6 March at 9pm and Mon 7 - Wed 9 at 6pm.

Feb. 16, 2022  
CHARLES DEPOOPIER - A MUSICAL Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Charles DePoopier: A Musical is a new show from the House of Spaghetti Theatrical Society.
The original text was written by Charles DePoopier, THE GREATEST actor, writer and director of the 20th century. Before his passing he wrote down his entire life story as 120 hour long musical. In 2021 House of Spaghetti premiered 45 minutes of this musical in The Death of Charles DePoopier and now are taking a crack at another chapter of his life in Charles DePoopier: A Musical. This section takes place at sea, with Charles facing up against pirates!

The production is at The Jade at Adelaide Fringe 2022 on Sun 6 March at 9pm and Mon 7 - Wed 9 at 6pm.

Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/charles-depoopier-a-musical-af2022

This will be a fast-paced musical comedy, half-way between a Gilbert & Sullivan Operetta and a pantomime. Featuring a live piano quartet and some of the catchiest tunes you'll hear at the fringe. All for the ludicrously low price of $20.

The musical is performed by 5 of the most available House of Spaghetti Theatrical society members: Sophie Morgan, Tim Hodgson, Hebe Sayce, Conor Mercury and Tim Carlier.

This show has been graciously supported by the Adelaide Fringe Artist Fund, which is supported by the Arts Recovery Fund, Department of the Premier and Cabinet through Arts South Australia.


Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
There's Always a Light Tee
There's Always a Light Tee
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Pride Tee
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Pride Tee
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask

More Hot Stories For You

  • National Geographic Live to Present GREENWOOD: A CENTURY OF RESILIENCE At The McKnight Center
  • STOMP Will Perform At The McKnight Center Next Weekend
  • 45 Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced for the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards
  • Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER to Have World Premiere This Spring