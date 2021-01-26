Be Transported To Romantic Rio with MEMORIES OF BRAZIL

We can't travel, but we can dream. In "Memories of Brazil", Shelley Dunstone (vocals) and Daniel Gosling (guitar) will perform their favourite Brazilian music and share their memories.

Each has a different perspective to offer. Shelley is from Adelaide, and has visited Brazil twice. Daniel is from Brazil, and moved to Australia in 2019.

They will be performing Bossa Nova and music from Daniel's region of Brazil.

Bossa Nova emerged in Rio de Janeiro during the late 1950s and gained momentum to become a huge phenomenon until the military coup in 1964, when music took a new direction. But by that time the Bossa genie was out of the bottle. The world had fallen in love with its romantic sounds, which evoke a blissful evening, cocktail in hand, watching the sun set over the sea.

Shelley has been singing Brazilian music for ten years, and during that time has learned to speak Brazilian Portuguese. She performed in Brazil in 2015 and 2016. During her second visit, she performed a two-hour show at the iconic nightclub Beco das Garrafas ("Bottles Alley") in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro. In the early 1960s, this venue was the top place for Bossa Nova artists to perform. Shelley performed on the same stage where her music idols played, such as Tom Jobim, Marcos Valle, Astrud Gilberto, Sergio Mendes and Elis Regina.

Daniel is from Belo Horizonte in the State of Minas Gerais. He grew up in a musical family, surrounded by the local artistic movement known as Clube da Esquina ("the Corner Club"). His other musical influences included Bossa Nova, Blues, and English Rock. He studied music at Bituca University, which had the famous composer/singer Milton Nascimento as its patron. Dedication to his art brought opportunities to perform with his music idols, including Toninho Horta, Lô Borges, Vander Lee, Juarez Moreira, Gilvan de Oliveira, Beto Lopes, Wilson Lopes.

Shelley and Daniel now combine their talents and love of Brazilian music in a concert which will be held in the elegant Ballroom at Ayers House.

Memories of Brazil

Shelley Dunstone and Daniel Gosling

Ayers House Ballroom

6 pm on 27 Feb, 12 & 13 March 2021

TICKETS: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/memories-of-brazil-af2021

