BWW Review: ADELAIDE FRINGE 2020: TONY ROBERTS: CARD MAGIC at Spiegel Zelt, Garden Of Unearthly Delights

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Monday 24th February 2020.



Tony Roberts: Card Magic, sees the annual return of this ever-popular and highly skilled magician, escapologist, and comedian to the Adelaide Fringe. A lucky couple at each performance are selected to sit at either side of him, and a camera above the table transmits a close-up view to a large screen, so that everybody is able to see every move that he makes. No pressure, there, then.



Not only does Roberts present a baffling array of illusions, he couples it with an hilarious line of patter. Much of it is relatively innocuous but, once in a while, there's a, "Did he really say that?", moment. Nothing is sacred to the cheeky and witty Roberts.



There is, of course, plenty of what we came for, card magic from this master illusionist. To add to the bafflement, he idly shuffles the deck over and over while introducing each illusion, leaving no doubt in the minds of the audience that it is as mixed up as it could ever possibly be, short of putting it in a blender.



Time and again, he orders and reorders the deck, leaving the audience awestruck. To describe each illusion would be pointless and probably spoil it for those yet to see this performance. Suffice to say that he amazed the crowd of delighted onlookers. He ends with his signature illusion, Shuffle Me Straight, which has to be seen to be believed.



With this being a packed house, and only a couple of performances left, hurry to book tickets to this remarkable, fast-paced, and highly entertaining performance.



Be sure to also see his family-friendly other Fringe show, Tony Roberts: I'm a Magician Get Me Out of Here, highlighting his skills as an escapologist. You can book for that one here.









