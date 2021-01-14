BIODANCE AT HOME Announced at Adelaide Fringe 2021

The artistic duo that has brought sold-out shows to the Rochester Fringe Festival year after year is going international! This past September, BIODANCE choreographer/artistic director Missy Pfohl Smith, media artist W. Michelle Harris, and poet Lauren K. Alleyne of Trinidad and Tobago, premiered an onscreen dance for the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival. Success in Rochester inspired BIODANCE to bring the show to the international (virtual) stage through the 2021 annual Adelaide Fringe Festival. This virtual show will run daily from February 19th until March 28th accommodating audiences in all hemispheres.

As in the Rochester premier, the presentation will include an excerpt from the stunning and renowned 2018 Fringe hit Aria, as well as an earlier BIODANCE short film Thou Hast Trespast (2010), a zany outdoor adventure featuring some of the original company members. Current BIODANCE member Natalia Lisina also contributes an original dance short entitled Lullaby.

The featured work Pilgrimage was created in 2020 during the pandemic, filmed on-location in a forgotten sculpture forest (exact location undisclosed), and inspired by the heart-jabbing poetry of Lauren K. Alleyne. In 2006, Alleyne and Pfohl Smith first began experimenting with joining poetry and dance through an interdisciplinary workshop. "Since we first met, Lauren has gone on to publish award winning collections of her activist poetry that cuts right through you as a reader and witness to injustice" shares Pfohl Smith. "Bringing this art and performance to homes throughout the world is an honor, and one bit of silver lining in this worldwide pandemic." Alleyne's voiceover of her poem Red Pilgrimage provides a soundscape for this work that thoughtfully grieves and beautifully hopes for a world where we can exist together in harmony without hate, without violence, and without fear.

BIODANCE is known for its innovative multi-media performances, notably those in collaboration with media artist W. Michelle Harris. Creating three distinct evening length works designed for Rochester Museum and Science Center's 4-story Strasenburgh Planetarium, BIODANCE now ventures into the virtual realm of art-making for the first time, keeping its dancers and multi-disciplinary artists in the creative process, and broadening its reach to homes all over the world. Although 2020 presented an unprecedented challenge for the performing arts, BIODANCE has always welcomed experimental forms of art and is thrilled to be part of the Adelaide Fringe.

Tickets are FREE plus a $2.70 AUD ($2.09 USD) processing fee that supports the Adelaide Fringe and can be purchased at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/biodance-at-home-worldwide-af2021.

Choose any day between February 19th and March 28th to view the performance. Ticket Holders will have 48 hours from the date and time selected to utilize the link to the show. BIODANCE gratefully accepts donations through a link provided and invites comments and questions for the artists, who will respond on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Learn more at www.biodance.org.