Archie Roach Adds Adelaide Concert To Final National Tour in July

Iconic Australian singer, storyteller and First Nations leader Archie Roach AM is bringing his final national tour to Adelaide for a special concert in Her Majesty's Theatre on July 16.

Adelaide Festival Centre is presenting Archie Roach - Tell Me Why for one night only as part of its Music @ The Maj series, with tickets on sale from today.

Following on from his critically acclaimed memoir and latest album Tell Me Why, Roach is sharing with audiences the journey of strength, love and resilience he has travelled throughout his life.

Despite recent health challenges, and after the postponement of his tour last year, Roach is excited to be taking to the stage at venues across Australia.

Roach said releasing his debut album Charcoal Lane in 1990 had been the most amazing experience in his life, and he never imagined he would still be recording and performing three decades later:

"Music has kept me going, kept me alive. It's something that I have come to love, especially the relationship I have with those who come to my shows. I am also most grateful to all the people that I have worked with through the years."

Joining Roach on stage is his five-piece band, including the inimitable jazz composer and improviser Paul Grabowsky, guitarist Stephen Magnusson, violinist Erkki Veltheim, bassist Sam Anning, drummer David Beck and special guest vocalist Sally Dastey (Tiddas).

Roach's accolades include a Member of the Order of Australia (AM), a Human Rights Achievement Award, five ARIAs and an APRA Lifetime Achievement Award.

From being a child of the stolen generation and an alcoholic-addicted teenager, to becoming a music idol, social advocate and First Nations leader, Roach has led a captivating life and will reflect on this in an unforgettable performance of storytelling, music, healing and celebration.

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why is the second show to be announced as part of this year's Music @ The Maj series. Tickets are also on sale for Hear Now featuring a stellar line-up of talented local artists from culturally diverse backgrounds at Her Majesty's Theatre on May 19.

Adelaide Festival Centre introduced the Music @ The Maj series to support South Australian artists and showcase the state-of-the-art facilities on offer at the redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM said the series, which also celebrates Adelaide's designation as a UNESCO City of Music, had received a warm welcome from audiences since its introduction last year:

"We are very encouraged by the overwhelming response we've received so far for our Music @ The Maj series, and we look forward to announcing even more performances in the coming months. The series is such an effective way to highlight our city as a vibrant place for musicians and music enthusiasts to get together."

Bookings: BASS 131 246 or online at bass.net.au

For further information visit www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au