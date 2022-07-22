Applications Open For Adelaide Cabaret Festival's Class Of Cabaret

Adelaide Cabaret Festival invites talented Year 10 and 11 performing arts students to apply for Adelaide Festival Centre's Class of Cabaret 2023 program.

Class of Cabaret provides talented young vocalists the unique opportunity to perform at the world's biggest cabaret festival and learn from some of Australia's best cabaret stars.

Participants can also gain SACE credits with the support of Adelaide Festival Centre's CentrED program upon successful completion of the program.

Regional and outer metropolitan South Australian Year 10 and 11 students are also encouraged to apply for Adelaide Festival Centre's Nathaniel O'Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship.

The scholarship honours Nathaniel O'Brien, a former Class of Cabaret participant who passed away in a car accident in 2015.

The recipient will receive a scholarship up to the value of $6000, which includes entry into the 2023 Class of Cabaret program, travel and accommodation expenses to attend rehearsals and private vocal tuition in Adelaide next year.

This year's scholarship winner was Loxton High School student Joey Haenen: "Class of Cabaret has been amazing for building connections with artists and finding a little arts family. I have loved learning about the cabaret art form and how to bring intimacy into my performing style.

"I'm going to miss being in the program and learning from the people who have welcomed me into the Adelaide arts community."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM: "We are delighted to once again offer the Nathaniel O'Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship and look forward to discovering and supporting young performers from all over South Australia."

Adelaide Festival Centre's CentrED Schools program is supported by the Department for Education and the Nathaniel O'Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship is proudly funded by Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation.

Applications for Class of Cabaret and Nathaniel O'Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship close 5pm Monday, 5 September 2022.

For further information about Class of Cabaret and the Nathaniel O'Brien Scholarship, visit https://www.adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au/