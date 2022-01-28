Adelaide Writers' Week Announces 2022 Program

Writers from Australia and around the world will come together live and virtually to explore the theme A Better Picture at the 37th Adelaide Writers' Week which launches its full program today. Jo Dyer will present her fourth and final Adelaide Writers' Week across 6 days, featuring 165 of the world's best literary minds who will inspire, challenge and delight audiences from Saturday 5 to Thursday 10 March.

An additional 92 local, national and international authors have been announced today with an expanded Australian line-up who will appear live in the Pioneer Women's Memorial Garden while international authors will appear in the Gardens via real-time digital livestream from their home countries.

Among those writers announced today are actor and writer Bryan Brown and Australian authors, John Bell, Jonathan Biggins, Jane Caro, former Foreign Minister Gareth Evans, Anita Heiss, Bruce Pascoe, Grace Tame, Bernard Collaery and Julian Assange's lawyer Jennifer Robinson; and international authors Anthony Doerr (USA), Elif Shafak (UK) and Patrick Radden Keefe (USA). The full list of participants is listed below.

Those announced today join previously highlighted participants including Australian international literary superstars Liane Moriarty and Michelle de Kretser, Oxford University's Amia Srinivasan, Sri Lankan 2021 Booker Prize nominee Anuk Arudpragasam, and Monash University Publishing's In the National Interest series featuring Samantha Crompvoets, Martin Parkinson and Kevin Rudd.

Ahead of delivering her final Writers' Week, Jo Dyer said "We feted 2021 as heralding a new dawn, but it turned out COVID had a few more pivots and plunges in store for us. Through it all, our authors and academics, poets and journalists, have dug deep and kept writing ‒ exploring, imagining, interrogating and engaging in the kind of expansive thinking that opens up possibilities and helps us see things anew. I have no doubt that the combined creativity and imagination of our authors and audiences can bring A Better Picture into focus."

Events in 2022 are free entry, with the exception of the online ticketed series Curated Dozen: From Our Place to Yours where tickets will be available on a Pay What You Can basis. This is the perfect opportunity to be a part of the fun for those living outside Adelaide, who have difficulties making it to the Gardens or simply can't make it in-person on the day. The 12 events include Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull in conversation with How Fast Things Fall, Jane Caro and Debra Oswald discussing their novels in Into Her Own Hands, Christos Tsiolkas and Charlotte Wood who are Comrades in Words, and Robin DiAngelo with Nice Racism.

The Plane Tree Stage comes alive all week with discussions both pertinent and profound. On Monday it's about The China Question, delving into the history and culture of our most enigmatic neighbour as experts ponder how we can best manage our vexed relationship with Beijing. On Tuesday an array of wonderful writers have been invited to Tell Me Your Story, showcasing the illuminating memoirs published in the last 12 months. Both days conclude with a revamped Twilight Talks hosted by Benjamin Law.

Poetry takes the spotlight in three separate Plane Tree Stage events. On Sunday the popular Hear Me Roar! showcases a smattering of slam poetry and spoken word performers, featuring Evelyn Araluen, Sara Mansour, Huda the Goddess, Tracey O'Callaghan, Tyberius Larkin, and special international guest Joelle Taylor (UK). Beloved local poet Geoff Goodfellow returns on Monday with a reading of his new verse novella set in Adelaide's northern suburbs, Blight Street and is joined by Roslyn Oades (creator of 2022 AF show The Nightline) and Nick Darrigo.

On Tuesday The Ruthless Muse delivers an enthralling afternoon performance of verse, featuring poets Ali Cobby Eckermann, Jill Jones, Juan Garrido-Salgado, Elyas Alavi, the prolific Ken Bolton, Camille Roulière, Ruhi Yaganagi and garrindjeri and Kaurna poet Dominic Guerrera. Host extraordinaire is Jessica Alice, poet and director of event co-presenters Writers SA. Poetry also features in a special event on Monday afternoon when, exclusive to Writers' Week, legendary stage performer Peter Carroll recites a selection of Les Murray's poetry, including from his recently published posthumous collection, Continuous Creation.

This homage to literary legend Les Murray is one of a number of events that celebrate the contribution to our literary and intellectual life of significant writers, including Charmian Clift (whose legacy is discussed by Polly Samson (UK), Paul Genoni and Tanya Dalziell), Donald Horne (Julia Horne, Nick Horne and Kerryn Goldsworthy) and Gillian Mears (Bernadette Brennan).

With the support of Office for Ageing Well and Seniors Card, Writers' Week will be livestreaming the East Stage sessions from Monday 7 March to Thursday 10 March to schools, libraries, community centres and retirement villages around South Australia to ensure as many members of the community have access to the event as possible.

Adelaide Writers' Week has been made possible by the generous support of Channel 9.

ADELAIDE WRITERS' WEEK 2022

Pioneer Women's Memorial Garden, King William Road, Adelaide

Saturday 5 - Thursday 10 March

FREE

Adelaide Festival Awards for Literature

Saturday 5 March, 6:15pm

For Younger Readers

Kids' Day: Saturday 5 March, 9.30am - 3.30pm

A Day for Middle and YA Readers (Tweens and Teens): Sunday 6 March, 10am - 4.30pm

Plane Tree Stage

Hear Me Roar! Sunday 6 March, 2pm

Blight Street Monday 7 March, 10:45am

The China Question: Monday 7 March, 12pm

Twilight Talks - Authorial Voice: Monday 7 March, 5pm

Tell Me Your Story: Tuesday 8 March, 10:45am

The Ruthless Muse: Tuesday 8 March, 3:45pm

Twilight Talks - Revolution and Reform: Climate and Race: Tuesday 8 March, 5pm

East and West Stages

In the National Interest: Daily at 12pm

Curated Dozen

Tickets are available on a Pay What You Can basis, with a recommended minimum price of $15 per event. For details of events and to book tickets click here.