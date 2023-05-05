Adelaide Festival Centre and National Gallery Singapore Come Together in Five-Year Creative Collaboration

Adelaide Festival Centre will work in partnership with National Gallery Singapore, a leading visual arts institution which oversees the world's largest public collection of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art, as part of a five-year plan for creative collaboration and cultural exchange.

The multi-year agreement will see collaboration in the areas of research, exhibition, audience engagement and professional exchange including:

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "The award-winning National Gallery Singapore is known for outstanding collections and innovative programming.

"We are thrilled to formalise our relationship through a Memorandum of Understanding and open up opportunities between our two venues, in order to bring the best of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art to our audiences here in Adelaide."

National Gallery Singapore CEO Chong Siak Ching: "We are delighted to partner with Adelaide Festival Centre, South Australia's leading performing arts venue that is about to have its 50 year anniversary.

"This collaboration is an important opportunity to showcase Southeast Asia's unique history and vibrant arts scene to a new audience.

"We're excited to explore the potential for this partnership to spark fresh ideas and deepen appreciation of the arts and cultural diversity worldwide."

National Gallery Singapore is a progressive museum that creates dialogues between the art of Singapore, Southeast Asia and the world to foster and inspire a creative and inclusive society. This is reflected in their collaborative research, education, long-term and special exhibitions, and programming.

Established in 1973, Adelaide Festival Centre is Australia's first capital city arts venue. It continues to be one of Asia Pacific's leading cultural centres, and the heart of the arts in South Australia, welcoming more than a million people of all ages, experiences and cultures into multiple theatres, and gallery spaces each year.

Minister for Arts the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: "International cultural collaborations are important for maximising our connections with our neighbouring countries and for enabling South Australians to experience the best of global arts, right here at home.

"I commend Adelaide Festival Centre and the National Gallery Singapore for coming together for this exciting five-year creative collaboration."

Through this Memorandum of Understanding, Adelaide Festival Centre joins the likes of Centre Pompidou, Musée d'Orsay, Tate Britain, National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT) and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA), who work with National Gallery Singapore to jointly present Southeast Asian art in the global context.