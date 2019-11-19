Adelaide Festival Centre Heats Up For Summer 2020

Adelaide Festival Centre is gearing up for the warmer weather with a new-look summer Season program.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM said the fresh approach with quarterly programs instead of an annual publication would help audiences navigate an ever-growing calendar of events.

"Every year, more than one million people come to shows, festivals, exhibitions and events at Adelaide Festival Centre, and we look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to our venues throughout summer. Whatever your arts and entertainment preference, we aim to surprise and delight you with a comprehensive program of work from South Australia and around the world," he said.

Kicking off the Festival Theatre's program of thrilling summer musicals is one of the greatest love stories ever told - West Side Story from November 28 to December 8 - before the electrifying Billy Elliot the Musical (from December 29) comes to Adelaide for the first time after captivating millions of people around the world.

Highlights of this year's Adelaide Festival (February 28 to March 15) include Mozart's Requiem in association with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and Adelaide Festival Centre at the Festival Theatre from February 28 to March 4.

German composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Nils Frahm will premiere his otherworldly neoclassical music in a hypnotic live show at the Dunstan Playhouse for one night only on December 3. Also gracing the Playhouse stage, Parisian punk/pop outfit Nouvelle Vague will perform a unique blend of dreamy French noir on January 10.

Three Monks by China National Theatre for Children Beijing on February 8 integrates traditional Chinese opera and martial arts and complements the Chinese New Year Chamber Music Concert on January 31.

Families can escape the heat with Adelaide Festival Centre's much-loved Something on Saturday program, which includes a beat boxing superhero for Dr AudiYO's Giant Adventure on January 18.

Be it day or night, audiences can enjoy the balmy summer weather with a pre-show drink and meal overlooking the River Torrens at The Star: Kitchen and Bar, located next to Festival Theatre.

The Summer 2020 season brochure also includes information about Adelaide Festival Centre's art exhibitions (such as the Happy 40th Birthday Performing Arts Collection in the Festival Theatre Grand Circle until December 31), GreenRoom memberships, subscriber benefits, fundraising, education programs and food and beverage offerings.

For theatre lovers, the brochure provides details on how they can etch their name into history by purchasing a seat in the redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre. Copies of the Summer 2020 brochure can be found at Adelaide Festival Centre, around the city and at adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au.





