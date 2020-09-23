Adelaide Baroque Present Style Galant

The Baroque Explorations Series features solo artists and small chamber groups.

Adelaide Baroque presents Style Galant, the first of two Baroque Explorations concerts for 2020 on Sunday 11 October at 3.00pm in the beautiful acoustic of Brougham Place Uniting Church, 193 Brougham Place, North Adelaide.

The Baroque Explorations Series features solo artists and small chamber groups.

Style Galant will feature music for the viola and double bass from the mid to late 18th century in a concert of original compositions by Handel and a number of rarely heard works by composers whose fame has been unfairly eclipsed includingJohann Wolfgang Kleinknecht, Johann Matthais Sperger, Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf, and Franz Joseph Kemper. Soloists for Style Galant are Heidi von Bernewitz viola and Robert Nairn on violone.

Founding Orchestra member and violone player Rob Nairn, who taught historical performance at New York's Juilliard School of Music for 14 years before returning to Adelaide said, 'In 1721 the composer and theorist Johann Mattheson used the term 'Galant" to describe a lighter modern style of music which was a reaction to the complexities of the late Baroque era. The more delicate texture allowed a more clearly defined melody and bass and gave birth to several new forms of chamber music; the serenade and duo Sonata in particular.

'Our program highlights the duo Sonata with a selection of works for Viola and Violone from the second half of the Eighteenth century; The composers (Dittersdorf, Sperger, Borghi and Kleinknecht) much lesser known today than during their lifetimes, when they enjoyed considerable acclaim.

'We also include some works by Corelli and Handel as their fame continued, especially in their chamber music well into the late eighteenth century and beyond.'

Formed in 2018 the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra has between16 and 20 players mainly Adelaide-based. Performing with period-style instruments and earlier playing styles the Orchestra will also commission new works from young composers.

For more than 40 years Adelaide Baroque has given concerts of baroque music to enthusiastic audiences in Adelaide, interstate and abroad. Concert programs have been innovative and varied, featuring music from the vast repertoire of 17th and 18th century European music as well as some contemporary music from Australia. The aim is to excite contemporary audiences with the power of baroque music. Importantly, Adelaide Baroque has led the resurgence of interest in the presentation and promotion of historical performance practice and has been the training ground for many Australian musicians through its regular workshops. Its commitment to best practice has seen Adelaide Baroque involved in nurturing the next generation of performers.

All concerts will adhere to both Adelaide Baroque's and the venues' COVID-safe plans including completing an attendance record, disinfecting practices and physical distancing measures where required.

Tickets are Adult $35 | Concession $30 (incl. Seniors) | Students $10 and may be purchased at www.trybooking.com/bjdji or by phone 0492 287 912.

