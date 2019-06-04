ActNow Theatre Announces 2019 Pathway Program

Adelaide company ActNow Theatre has officially opened registrations for the fourth year of their Arts Pathway Program for First Nations people. The four-day workshop will run for free in July.

Arts Pathway Program is a four-day workshop series for First Nations people interested in developing careers in the arts, giving participants a strong foundational understanding of the arts industry and knowledge of options for further training and employment. Over four days they will meet with a variety of key people in the industry, learn what is involved in studying acting and for other arts careers, all in an environment of like-minded people.

No acting experience necessary.

Led by First Nations artists Alexis West, Kiara Milera and Gina Rings, and supported by ActNow Associate Director Yasmin Gurreeboo, the workshops will provide an insight into how participants can become a professional actor, artist or arts worker. ActNow Theatre has partnered with a range of outstanding organisations such as Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute, Flinders University Drama Centre, and State Theatre Company of South.

Running from the 9th of July to the 12th of July, Arts Pathway Program is a free event. ActNow is able to support participants from regional SA to apply for funding to cover their travel and accommodation costs.

Due to the strong demand for the workshop to go longer, this program has been extended from three days to four. This makes 2019 the first year that the program will be running for four days.

Spots are limited - participants can register at http://actnowtheatre.org.au/pathway/

For more information, artists bios and images, please see the attached Press Release.

For even more information, contact Caitlin Moore via email caitlin@actnowtheatre.org.au or 8123 0346.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You