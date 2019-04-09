ALTFEST Comes To Adelaide This June

Presented by Onya Soapbox and Woodville Town Hall, AltFest is a mini festival celebrating diverse alternative music with a twist. Built in 1927, the Woodville Town Hall has been lovingly restored and is the newest venue in South Australia to showcase live music, dance, theatre and community events for locals and visitors to the area.



This year's festival will feature powerful, gritty and raw indie rock headliner Dallas Frasca, UK sensations and festival favourites Z-Star Trinity (UK) - who bring driving beats and wild shenanigans from the next dimension, Triple J favourite Sahara Beck bringing intoxicating art pop, and the evocative and dangerous sound that is MARZ. Supported by DJ Filip with an F, AltFest will bring the best in alternative music to Woodville Town Hall in June.



DALLAS FRASCA Award-winning Dallas Frasca is everything rock n roll should be - powerful, raw and energetic. The Melbourne band has had a top 30 charting album and was a finalist for the Australian Women in Music Awards in 2018.

Z-STAR TRINITY (UK)

Have taken the Australian music scene by storm with their high-octane energy, intense and powerful vocals, driving beats, and phenomenal musicality. The trio have been touted as the highlight of the festival circuit.



SAHARA BECK Boasts a voice that is powerful yet playful, and is stepping out in an electrifying new direction. Her voice is seductive and elastic as ever, but with a blast of intoxicating art pop that doesn't let go.



MARZ Channelling the vagabond essence of Australian rock n roll of the late 70's/80's, MARZ delivers a musical hit that both thumps and caresses in equal measure. MARZ seeks to empower us and enjoy the danger and white hot thrill of his sound.

Local brewing company BIG SHED will also be running the bar on the night featuring their boutique beers as well as other local wine, spirits and soft drinks.



There will also be plenty of food and chill out space available at AltFest so you won't have to leave the venue.



As part of the City of Charles Sturt, the Woodville Town Hall is proud to partner with Onya Soapbox to bring AltFest 2019 to Adelaide. Built in 1927, the Woodville Town Hall has been lovingly restored and is the newest venue in South Australia that will be showcasing live music, dance, theatre and community events for locals and visitors to the area.



Abby Edwards, Festival Director says, "The group of amazing artists that have been carefully selected for the inaugural AltFest line-up are all independent, have a powerful voice, and something to say as artists and social commentators, don't conform to music genres or stereotypes, and get you up on your feet. Their music is meaningful, dynamic, push boundaries and of course...alternative. We can't wait to bring this mini festival to Adelaide and are super proud of the Woodville Town Hall for promoting and getting behind diverse and brave programming."



"We want our Woodville Town Hall to be a venue that provides quality original music to our diverse community. We are very excited to be collaborating with Onya Soapbox to present AltFest - a new mini festival bringing alternative and independent music to the stage," Mayor Angela Evans said. Early bird tickets are now on sale through BASS with concession tickets starting from $40 - $50

(including booking fees).







