A Spring Fling Comes to Carrick Hill

Carrick Hill's second Spectacular Sundays program takes place on 22 September with a theme of a Spring Fling for families and garden and music lovers. Admission is free. With free parking onsite and wheelchair and pram access.

The day includes story time in the Children's Story Book Trail, posy making with flowers fresh from the Carrick Hill gardens, live music on the terrace and coffee and treats by Mr Barista SA in the Carrick Hill marquee.

Garden Gates open at 10.00am and close at 4.30pm. A gold coin donation is required for the posy making.

The Spectacular Sundays programming comes as work begins on the $2.4m building program that will increase Carrick Hill's interior accessibility and capacity to host a broader range of public programs, events and activities. The works are due for completion in May 2020. During this time the interior of the house will be closed to the public. Free admission to the grounds continues each weekend.

Carrick Hill, the former residence of Sir Edward and Lady Hayward is one of South Australia's most valuable historic assets and an important window into Adelaide's past. The house and grounds were generously bequeathed to the State by the Hayward's in 1983 for the public to enjoy. Carrick Hill represents one of the best, most intact examples of fine mid-twentieth century living in Australia.

Spectacular Sundays is an ongoing program taking place on the third Sunday of each month.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You