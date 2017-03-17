VIDEO: Watch the National Endowment for the Arts Accept Their 2016 Tony Award

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday morning, as many have feared, the the Trump administration's budget plans will indeed eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities- the first time this has been proposed since their creation in 1965.

Just how many NEA-funded productions have made it to the Tony Awards? Take a look back at the agency's 2016 Tony acceptance speech to find out!

