VIDEO: Watch the National Endowment for the Arts Accept Their 2016 Tony Award

Mar. 17, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday morning, as many have feared, the the Trump administration's budget plans will indeed eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities- the first time this has been proposed since their creation in 1965.

Just how many NEA-funded productions have made it to the Tony Awards? Take a look back at the agency's 2016 Tony acceptance speech to find out!

VIDEO: Watch the National Endowment for the Arts Accept Their 2016 Tony Award
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of THE WHITE SNAKE at Baltimore Center Stage
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Riverside Theatre's MAME Starring Michele Ragusa, George Dvorsky and More!
  • VIDEO: Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger are 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' at Broadway Backwards!
  • VIDEO: Watch the National Endowment for the Arts Accept Their 2016 Tony Award
  • VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban, Andrew Rannells & More Gender Swap at Broadway Backwards!
  • VIDEO: First Look at Episode 4 of the National Ballet of Canada's PINOCCHIO

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com