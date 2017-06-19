VIDEO: The Bellas Are Back! - First Official Trailer for PITCH PERFECT 3

Jun. 19, 2017  

The Bellas are Back! Universal Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for PITCH PERFECT 3 which gives a behind-the-scenes tour of the film's productions. The third installment of the musically-themed franchise, hitting theaters on December 22nd, stars Anna Kendrick, REBEL Wilson, Britanny Snow, Ruby Rose and ElizaBeth Banks. New cast members include Ruby Rose, Andy Allo, and John Lithgow. Get a first look below!

In PITCH PERFECT 3, the Bellas will go head-to-head with a group called Dew. Andy Allo, a singer originally discovered by Prince, will take on the role of Charity, a member of the new a cappella group.

ElizaBeth Banks, Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman oF Brownstone Productions will produce the film.

