THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

VIDEO: TERMS OF MY SURRENDER's Michael Moore Calls For 'Army Of Satire' Against Trump

Jul. 27, 2017  

On last night's LATE SHOW, THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER star Michael Moore discusses his current foray on Broadway and shares his belief that the best way to get under Trump's skin is with an army of satire ... and wants Stephen to enlist! Watch the appearance in full below.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore brings his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

VIDEO: TERMS OF MY SURRENDER's Michael Moore Calls For 'Army Of Satire' Against Trump
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Investigation Discovery Premieres New Season of DEADLINE: CRIME WITH TAMRON HALL , 9/3
  • Animal Planet Premieres New Series RESCUE DOG TO SUPER DOG, 8/12
  • Ann Curry Set for Six-Part PBS Series WE'LL MEET AGAIN, Coming in 2018
  • Electus Teams with Michael Franzese & More on New Mafia Series AMERICAN ROYALTY
  • Jared Harris to Star in HBO Five-Part Mini-Series CHERNOBYL
  • Broadway's Mario Cantone Wants to Play Anthony Scaramucci on SNL

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com