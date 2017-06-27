VIDEO: SWEENEY TODD's Carolee Carmello & Norm Lewis Perform 'A Little Priest' on TODAY

The Stephen Sondheim classic Sweeney Todd: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET is currently running in an off-Broadway revival. Stars Carolee Carmello and Norm Lewis stopped by this morning's TODAY to tell Kathie Lee and Hoda about the show and present a live performance of the song "A Little Priest." The production is currently running through through December 31, 2017 at off-Broadway's Barrow Street Theatre. Watch the appearance below!

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of bloodthirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae, sound design by Matt Stine, casting by Telsey + Company / Cesar A. Rocha, CSA and production stage management by Richard A. Hodge.

Image courtesy of NBC

