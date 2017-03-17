VIDEO: Josh Gad Surprises BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Theater Audiences in NYC

Audience members attending the Thursday night showing of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at New York City's AMC Loews were treated to a surprise pop-in by Josh Gad, who plays Gaston sidekick LeFou in the live-action film.

The Tony nominee greeted the crowd, stole some popcorn and gave a special birthday hug to one audience member. Before the lights went down Gad told the crowd, "On behalf of the cast and crew of 'Beauty and the Beast,' thank you guys so much for your incredible support. I hope you enjoy it." Later in the evening the actor made a second surprise appearance at 42nd Street's Regal E-Walk Theater. Check out the video below!

"Beauty and the Beast" opens nationwide in theaters today and is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

A little theater surprise pop-in on at @AMCTheatres 34th to a #BeautyAndTheBeast audience. Complete with a special birthday hug. #NYCSupriseGadSightings A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT



