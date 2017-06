VIDEO: John Mulaney Talks Broadway's OH, HELLO!, Coming to Netflix

On last night's LATE SHOW, guest John MULANEY discussed his Broadway hit show OH, HELLO, coming to Netflix on June 13th. Check out the appearance below!

Nick Kroll and John MULANEY are bringing their Broadway hit OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY to Netflix on June 13! In the Netflix Original Comedy, you'll see for yourself how Gil Faizon and George St Geegland, two legendary bachelors of New York's Upper West Side, created the greatest work of art of the 21st or any century. Below, check out images and just-released trailer!

Oh, Hello On Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. David Letterman declared it "the funniest thing I've seen in years." Mel Brooks said "After seeing 'Oh, Hello,' I never wanted to say goodbye!" The New York Times called it as "stupendously funny," and The Hollywood Reporter named it "The funniest show in town!

Oh, Hello On Broadway is a Netflix Original Comedy Special produced by RadicalMedia; written, performed, and executive produced by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, and directed and produced by Michael John Warren. Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, and Justin Wilkes executive produced for RadicalMedia. Alex Timbers, Dave Becky, Mike Berkowitz, Julie Darmody, David Miner and Christie Smith also served as executive producers. Lisa Nishimura and Robbie Praw executive produced for Netflix.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

